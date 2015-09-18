Casillas: I wasn't the only Real Madrid player to clash with Mourinho

Iker Casillas felt hard done by to be the only Real Madrid player singled out for clashing with Jose Mourinho during the Chelsea manager's controversial time in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spain international was infamously accused of being a mole to the media in the Spanish capital and he was twice dropped by the controversial Portuguese boss.

Casillas is now at Porto - another of Mourinho's former clubs - and reflected on the feud by saying he was not the only one who clashed with the coach, even though coverage of the club at the time would suggest he was.

"It was like being in a couple," he said to Deportes Cuatro. "In the end it disintegrates.

"You start well at the beginning and later on, you don't have that feeling that you had before; 'He cares more about the national team than Real Madrid, he doesn't train, he is unprofessional, he leaks things to the press, he is a mole'... I will make it clear - I am not going to tell the club what it should have done. I looked out for the club and kept quiet.

"I knew some other players didn't get on with Mourinho, but the only one singled out was Iker Casillas. I don't get it.

"What really irritated me was how when we were going for La Liga as we were, the supporters focused more on me when I fetched the ball to take goal kicks.

"I imagine that people will forget the whole thing over time and the image of Iker Casillas as a goalkeeper will remain.

"Not everyone can like your way of doing things and your goalkeeping style, but I'm sorry - it is not my fault, that is how I am, that is how I will carry on and that is how I will end my career."

The 34-year-old goalkeeper has played in all five of his new side's matches so far in 2015-16.