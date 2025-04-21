Roy Keane and Jason McAteer shared a pitch 26 times for the Republic of Ireland in the 1990s and 2000s, as the midfield pair regularly put their club rivalries to one side on the international stage.

While this was one of the most successful periods in the history of the Ireland team, many believe the curtain fell on that particular era when Keane decided to walk out on his country on the eve of the 2002 World Cup.

The so-called ‘Saipan incident’ saw Keane and manager Mick McCarthy clash when the former Manchester United man questioned the professionalism of the national team before the pair had a shouting match that resulted in Keane storming out of the camp.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer opens up on his Roy Keane relationship

Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy had a major falling out in 2002

Keane and McAteer met early in the 2002/03 season when the latter was at Sunderland, with Keane - ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the 100 greatest Premier League players ever - being red-carded for elbowing McAteer, with the pair involved in a simmering feud ever since.

But where does their relationship stand today? McAteer opens up on what is a complex situation to FourFourTwo.

Jason McAteer in action during a Liverpool charity match

"I was in a midfield two with Roy,” says the former Bolton and Livepool man. “During that 2002 qualifying campaign, I played alongside one of the finest midfielders of his generation at the peak of his powers. To be in the same team as him was an honour, to be honest.

“As a player, Roy was absolutely sensational. As a person, he’s very complex. There are two sides to him. I see the pantomime villain that he plays on television, and that suits him – people like it, there’s a demand for it.

“But I’ve also seen the emotional side, the funny side, and I like that character. Sadly, I get to deal with the pantomime villain now.

“Regrettably, our friendship is fractured. Our relationship broke down on a football pitch – we had a clash. At the end of the day, I’m on the pitch to win – I’ll do whatever I need to do to win for my team. If that upset him by getting to him personally, that’s the nature of the beast.

Keane left the 2002 World Cup early (Image credit: Cathal McNaughton)

“I had the better of him on that occasion and he knows it. We should have shaken hands afterwards, but we didn’t and then people wanted to make more of it. He wanted to make more of it.

“I wanted to put it to bed. I’d still like to put it to bed, but he doesn’t want to so I’m just going to have to deal with it.”