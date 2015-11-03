Castori back in charge as Carpi sack Sannino

Serie A strugglers Carpi have sacked head coach Giuseppe Sannino and returned control of the team to his predecessor Fabrizio Castori.

Castori guided the club to an historic promotion last season but was dismissed after just six matches of the 2015-16 campaign.

Sannino secured their first victory in his opening game at home to Torino but three subsequent defeats and a 0-0 draw with Hellas Verona have left them rooted to the bottom of the table.

"Carpi announces it has sacked Giuseppe Sannino as coach of the first team and John Cusatis from the role of technical director," a statement released by the club on Tuesday confirmed.

"At the same time, the technical control of the first team has been handed to Fabrizio Castori, who will conduct training this afternoon."

Carpi travel to high-flying Sassuolo in their next game on Sunday.