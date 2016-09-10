Castro draws Tuchel comparisons with Bayern legend Heynckes

Gonzalo Castro has likened Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel's approach to that of the legendary Jupp Heynckes.

Tuchel took over at Signal Iduna Park ahead of the 2015-16 season and helped Dortmund to a runners-up finish in the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal final.

Castro played under Heynckes at former club Bayer Leverkusen, and the coach is a hero at Dortmund's rivals Bayern Munich having won a league, cup and Champions League treble in the 2012-13 campaign.

Heynckes also won two league titles during his first spell as Bayern coach and the Champions League with Real Madrid in 1998.

And Castro sees plenty of similarities between the two coaches.

Speaking to Bild, he said: "Jupp Heynckes was similar [to Tuchel]. He always looks at the smaller details.

"That can make the difference in the Champions League or the league."

With Ilkay Gundogan having departed for Manchester City in the close-season, Castro - who made 25 league appearances last term - has been tipped to become the main man in Dortmund's midfield and he is ready to take on the added responsibility.

"Chief role is exaggerated," he added. "But of course I want to take a leading role in midfield."