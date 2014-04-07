Cavani confident of filling Ibrahimovic void

The Swedish frontman picked up a hamstring strain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash between the sides, ruling him out of this week's second leg.

Yet Cavani, who scored against Reims at the weekend in Ibrahimovic's absence, is sure he can shine in a more central attacking role.

"I am better in the axis," he is quoted as saying by L'Equipe. "This is normal; this is my job. It's a great responsibility for me."

PSG won the opening encounter 3-1 at Parc des Princes and Lucas Moura, who came on in place of Ibrahimovic on Wednesday, says the Ligue 1 leaders have a "responsibility" to progress.

"We have a great advantage," he added. "We will be very focused.

"It will be hard but we can do it. We have a responsibility to finish the job."