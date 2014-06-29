Cavani optimistic about Uruguay future

After Luis Suarez's well-publicised departure from the tournament, the rest of the squad followed suit on Saturday following a 2-0 reverse to a James Rodriguez-inspired Colombia.

The Monaco man scored both goals - the first a stunning volley - as Colombia advanced to the quarter-finals for the first time in their history, while Uruguay were sent crashing out.

Despite their elimination, Cavani believes the groundwork has been laid for a strong Uruguay team to compete at future tournaments.

"This group of players have been working together for many years and have achieved wonderful and important things," he said.

"It'll now depend on the coach (Oscar Tabarez) and the FA on any changes that might be made.

"It's a fact that there are solid foundations, made up not only of great players but also great people.

"When you've got that, it's easier to keep building."