Cavani out for revenge against Chelsea

The Ligue 1 leaders are set to face Jose Mourinho's men in the first leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, with the return tie to follow at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday.

And Cavani, who was part of the Napoli side that lost to Chelsea in the 2011-12 last 16 after taking a 3-1 first-leg lead, has a personal incentive to knock out that season's champions.

"To me I will be using the game looking for revenge, because I faced Chelsea with Napoli," he said. "We didn't deserve to lose, although we didn't play well in London to get through but we showed a lot in Naples, where we were better than them (winning 3-1 having lost the first leg 4-1).

"It's like revenge against one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best players and against a team who are playing in a really attractive league. It's awesome (the Premier League).

"One of my goals when I arrived at Paris was to play in European competition. As a player, you always try to play in competitive teams which fight for the Champions League.

"Paris are doing well and did well last year where they went out undeservedly. But we are showing the same mentality and we are a more solid team after some time working together.

"We beat Leverkusen 4-0 away, so we didn't arrive here playing badly, we came through the ties playing well and that give us more motivation."

The Uruguayan frontman also expressed his belief that playing in England was a "beautiful" prospect.

"Facing Chelsea and playing in England are one of those beautiful things you can do in football," he added.