Quiz! Can you name every English player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000?

It's time for another FourFourTwo quiz, and today's is all about some of the best players England has ever produced.

The founders of the beautiful game, the Three Lions have had their fair share of Ballon d'Or winners, with a certain no.9 being the last English winner in 2001.

What we want to know in this quiz, however, is do you remember every England player to be nominated for the coveted award since the turn of the millennia...

In just eight minutes, we need you to name all the English players to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or in the last 20 years.

There are 65 players to name (some past and some present), but don't worry, some of them may creep up more than once.

If there's one player you can't quite remember, simply login to Kwizly and they will provide hint to keep you on your way!

Don’t forget to comment your scores and send this quiz round to your mates, so you can declare yourself a king of ball knowledge.

