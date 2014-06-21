Cavani relishing Uruguay 'final' against Italy

The South American nation head into Tuesday's crunch Group D clash in Natal with Cesare Prandelli's side knowing a victory will ensure they progress to the last 16 at the expense of their opponents.

Uruguay's World Cup campaign started with a surprise 3-1 defeat to Costa Rica, but the return of Luis Suarez inspired them to a 2-1 victory over England as the clinical Liverpool striker helped himself to a double.

Italy's hopes of progressing from Group D suffered a setback when they were beaten 1-0 by surprise package Costa Rica, who are through to the last 16, on Friday.

The Azzurri only need a draw to knock Uruguay out, but Paris Saint-Germain striker Cavani is determined to ensure his country's World Cup campaign is not cut short.

The former Napoli told Il Mattino newspaper: "Now a huge game awaits us, certainly a difficult one against Italy. We must prepare it as best we can and put in a special performance.

"It is going to be like a final. Our fans have been fantastic so far in the tournament. They remind me of Napoli supporters."