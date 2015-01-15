Cazorla: Arsenal must be perfect to beat Man City

Santi Cazorla says Arsenal must play to their full potential if they want to take anything out of the Premier League clash with Manchester City this weekend.

Arsenal have only lost once in their last six league matches, but that came against the only side they faced who were above them in the table - Southampton.

Arsene Wenger's charges trail City by 11 points going into Sunday's clash at the Etihad Stadium, and victory for the visitors would boost their top-four hopes.

However, Arsenal know the threat City pose at home after losing 6-3 there last season, and Cazorla knows nothing less than their best display will do.

"It will be a great game - if we want to win we need to play a perfect game because they are a top team," he told the club's official website. "It will be a good test for us but I am confident.

"We need to play with more spirit, with more aggression and be very focused - if not these teams will kill you. We need to be perfect if we want to win."

Arsenal are unbeaten in their two meetings with City already this season after a 2-2 draw in the league, and a 3-0 win in the Community Shield in August.