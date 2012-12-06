Cazorla: Arsenal style helped me settle in

The 27-year-old Spanish international, who was part of the squads which won the European Championship in both 2008 and 2012, joined the Emirates Stadium outfit in the summer, as manager Arsene Wenger capitalised on Malaga's financial struggles by bagging the starlet for £15 million.

Whereas fellow summer signing Olivier Giroud required seven matches to open his league account, the former Villarreal and Recreativo wide-man needed no settling-in period in North London, wowing Gunners supporters with four goals and three assists from 15 league outings to date.

Speaking exclusively in the January 2013 of FourFourTwo, Cazorla claims that Arsenal's free-flowing passing style is akin to that of his former clubs and the all-conquering current Spanish side, helping him adjust to English football in double-quick time.

"It's true it didn't take long to adjust because the way Arsenal play is actually quite like Villarreal, Malaga and the Spanish national team," he says.

"It's a style where you keep the ball, where you try and play, and that's why I think I didn't take long to adjust."

Cazorla also admits that he sought the advice of two former Gunners before putting pen to paper at Emirates Stadium, whose endorsement of the club proved pivotal in his decision.

"I spoke with Robert Pires, who I played with at Villarreal, and Cesc Fabregas," he says. "They said I shouldn't even think about it, that it's a spectacular club; that I'd love it and that I'd notice a real difference between England and Spain.

"The truth is they helped me a lot in making the move."

TheJanuary 2013 issue of FourFourTwogoes behind the scenes at Arsenal, speaking to the men that matter as they reveal their master plan for success at home and abroad, including Arsene Wenger, Ivan Gazidis, Thomas Vermaelen, Santi Cazorla, Kieran Gibbs, Ken Friar, OBE and Liam Brady. Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Juan Veron also answers your questions, while we reveal our annual Top 100 Players in the World list and meet Grimsby Town's managerial double-act. Subscribe! or download it digitally

BEHIND THE SCENES FourFourTwo spends a month with Arsene, Ivan & Co.

NEWSVermaelen insists there's never any arguments at Arsenal

