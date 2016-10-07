Cazorla confident of Wenger continuity

Arsene Wenger has shown no signs that he is contemplating calling time on his tenure as Arsenal manager at the end of the season, according to Santi Cazorla.

The 66-year-old's contract at the club is due to expire in June 2017 and he has been linked with the England job should Gareth Southgate not be made manager on a permanent basis after his interim spell.

Wenger, who recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary at Arsenal, has since taken steps to distance himself from the position, and Cazorla is confident the Frenchman has another year at Emirates Stadium in him at least.

"The boss has not indicated that this will be his last year, not at all," he told Cadena Cope.

"The truth is we do not have that feeling in the dressing room. He is fully focused on this season and I do not know what he is planning for the future.

"Today I do not rule him [out of] continuing another season, because he has not said he will leave.

"It is in his hands and he is the one who has to make the decision, but today I would say that he may continue."