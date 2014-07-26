Cazorla insists he's happy to stay at Arsenal

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are reportedly hopeful of signing the Spaniard, who joined Arsenal in August 2012.

But Cazorla, 29, dismissed suggestions he was unhappy at the Premier League giants.

"I feel good, I am staying very happy playing for Arsenal and the team now is more strong with the new players and I hope we win the trophy for the fans," he said on Friday.

Manager Arsene Wenger has brought in the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mathieu Debuchy in the close-season as Arsenal look to improve on last season's fourth-place finish.

Captain Mikel Arteta said expectations were higher and he believed his side would be much-improved this season.

"I am expecting great things," the Spaniard said.

"I think we have got a better team than last season.

"We have done some very good signings over the summer and I feel that more will be coming so we are hopefully going to have a very strong season."

Arsenal face the New York Red Bulls in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.