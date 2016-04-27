Cazorla open to Villarreal return

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has admitted he would be interested in a return to Villarreal at some stage in his career.

The 31-year-old joined Villarreal from Oviedo at the age of 17 and made over 200 appearances in all competitions for the club in two spells sandwiched by a brief stint at Recreativo Huelva.

He left Villarreal for Malaga ahead of the 2011-12 campaign, only to join Arsenal one season later.

The midfielder has not forgotten about his former team, though, and is keen to return to El Madrigal before hanging up his boots.

"I do not rule out returning to Villarreal one day," Cazorla told AS.

"Everybody in the world knows that Villarreal are a very special club to me."

Cazorla has a contract with Arsenal until June 2017.

He has made just 20 appearances in all competitions for the London club this season due to a knee injury and an Achilles problem.