CBF opts against Neymar appeal

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has opted against appealing Neymar's four-match ban at the Copa America, with the Brazil captain leaving the team hotel on Monday.

Neymar was shown a straight red card after full-time in Wednesday's defeat to Colombia following a melee in which he appeared to kick the ball at Colombia's Pablo Armero and attempt to headbutt Jeison Murillo.

The Barcelona forward saw his initial one-match ban increased to four games on Friday, meaning he will miss the remainder of the tournament.

Dunga had suggested the CBF would consider an appeal against the ban, but the organisation confirmed on Sunday it would not proceed with any appeal.

"After a meeting held on Sunday night between Neymar and Brazil's coaching staff, it was decided that CBF will accept CONMEBOL's decision that suspended the player for four matches and ruled him out of the Copa America," read a statement.

"Both the staff and the player hope that the same rigor that CONMEBOL used to punish Neymar will be adopted in all competitions organized by the federation.

"The technical committee of the Brazilian national team regrets the loss of another important player to compete in this competition. Neymar leaves the group situated at the Sheraton Hotel in Santiago on Monday."

Neymar watched on Sunday as Brazil completed their Group C campaign with a 2-1 victory over Venezuela. Dunga's men now meet Paraguay in the quarter-finals.