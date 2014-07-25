Cech does not want Chelsea bench role

Cech has been Chelsea's number one keeper since arriving from Rennes in 2004 but his position at the club is in doubt following the return of Thibaut Courtois, who spent three seasons on loan with Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho recently said he would not part with Cech or Belgian international Courtois, regardless of the pair's happiness at the club.

However, Mourinho may need to rethink his plans ahead of the 2014-15 campaign with Cech adamant he will not warm the bench.

"I don't want to be on the bench," said the 32-year-old, who played in Chelsea's 1-1 pre-season draw with Wolfsberger in Austria on Wednesday. "This is why I am trying to do everything to be in the team.

"I don't want to talk about ifs and buts. Let’s see how I am going and what happens.

"You know I always give my best and obviously that is all I can do. I will do my best and do everything I can do to be as ready as possible for when the season starts.

Cech added: "Obviously Jose Mourinho will make his choice and decide how his team is going to look for the first game, second game, third game, whatever game.

"It is up to us players to show we are ready to play and make him pick us. I am not any different. I am doing everything I can to make him pick me."