Celta Vigo 0 Getafe 0: Berizzo's men unable to take top spot

Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was in fine form as Getafe denied Celta Vigo top spot in La Liga, holding the hosts to a 0-0 draw on Friday.

Despite dominating possession at the Estadio Balaidos, second-placed Celta could not find a way past the on-song Guaita, and they have now drawn both games since their fantastic 4-1 win over Barcelona.

Iago Aspas came closest to opening the scoring early on – his venomous strike clattering off the woodwork.

Alvaro Vazquez did threaten for Getafe, while Pablo Hernandez squandered a great chance at the other end before the interval.

Former Valencia shot-stopper Guaita pulled off a string of terrific saves in the second half, denying both Nolito and Gustavo Cabral, before getting down low to parry away John Guidetti's goal-bound strike in stoppage time.

The draw leaves Eduardo Berizzo's Celta in second place, one point behind leaders Villarreal, and level on points with third-placed Barca.