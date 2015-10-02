Celta Vigo 0 Getafe 0: Berizzo's men unable to take top spot
Eduardo Berizzo's Celta Vigo could not make the most of their chances as they were held to a goalless La Liga draw.
Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was in fine form as Getafe denied Celta Vigo top spot in La Liga, holding the hosts to a 0-0 draw on Friday.
Despite dominating possession at the Estadio Balaidos, second-placed Celta could not find a way past the on-song Guaita, and they have now drawn both games since their fantastic 4-1 win over Barcelona.
Iago Aspas came closest to opening the scoring early on – his venomous strike clattering off the woodwork.
Alvaro Vazquez did threaten for Getafe, while Pablo Hernandez squandered a great chance at the other end before the interval.
Former Valencia shot-stopper Guaita pulled off a string of terrific saves in the second half, denying both Nolito and Gustavo Cabral, before getting down low to parry away John Guidetti's goal-bound strike in stoppage time.
The draw leaves Eduardo Berizzo's Celta in second place, one point behind leaders Villarreal, and level on points with third-placed Barca.
