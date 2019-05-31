Celtic appoint Neil Lennon as permanent manager on 12-month contract

Neil Lennon has been confirmed as Celtic’s permanent manager on a rolling 12-month contract.

Parkhead chief executive Peter Lawwell revealed the Northern Irishman had been offered the post full-time in the wake of Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup final victory over Hearts as the Hoops wrapped up the treble treble.

Lennon returned to the club he had previously served as captain and manager in February to pick up the reins after Brendan Rodgers quit to join Leicester, successfully guiding the club over the line as they wrapped up their eighth successive Premiership title ahead of last weekend’s Hampden triumph.

New Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been given the role on a 12-month rolling contract (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lennon will be assisted by John Kennedy – who he inherited from Rodgers’ backroom team – with Damien Duff continuing in his role as first-team coach having been promoted from his reserve team post on Lennon’s arrival.

Lennon said: “It is a massive honour to be named Celtic manager once again.

“I had always dreamed of returning to this role on a permanent basis and I am absolutely delighted to once again be part of one of the biggest and best clubs in the world – an institution which really does mean so much to me and one which has always been such a huge part of my life.

“When I was asked to take over in February, I felt it was my duty to do so. Celtic will always be my club and I wanted to help finish the job which had been started.”

Lennon added: “I was delighted with the way the players stuck to their task and delivered another historic success, which is unlikely to ever be repeated. I was also delighted to receive such great support from our fans since returning, something for which I will be forever grateful.

“In the space of just a few weeks, trophy day at Celtic Park and securing the treble treble at Hampden are two of my greatest days in football.

“The energy, total commitment and passion from our supporters, the effort, the talent and desire from our players. It’s these qualities which make our club great and deliver such historic occasions.

“I want to be part of delivering more of these great days and great achievements and I look forward to working with the players, the staff and the fans to make this happen.”

Lennon previously occupied the Parkhead hot seat between 2010 and 2014, guiding the club to the first three league crowns on their current run of dominance as well as masterminding the Hoops’ famous Champions League triumph over Barcelona in November 2012.

Now Lawwell has backed the former Bolton and Hibernian boss to be just as successful second time around.

He added on the club website: “We’re delighted to name Neil as our new manager. Neil stepped up to the plate and answered our call in February, and in the difficult circumstances, played a huge part in delivering the treble to Celtic.

“We have known Neil as a player, captain, coach and manager. He has brought great success to Celtic in the past and we’re sure he’ll do so again in the future. He’s a Celtic man, a winner and someone we’re delighted again to have as part of the club.

“Neil has a great record in identifying players, and he has already been working hard in this area as we look to strengthen the squad this summer. We’re all looking forward to a positive future together.”