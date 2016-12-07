Celtic fan arrested for throwing burger at police horse

A police horse was in the firing line before Celtic went head-to-head with Manchester City in the Champions League.

Prior to Tuesday's 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium, a Celtic fan was arrested for throwing a hamburger at a police horse in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted the incident and confirmed the horse, named 'Lancaster', was in a stable condition.

Celtic fan arrested for throwing a hamburger at a police horse in Piccadilly Gardens. Male started kicking about in the van! December 6, 2016

In total, 14 arrests were made by police throughout the day in Manchester as Celtic fans travelled in their thousands from Glasgow.

The Scottish champions returned home with a point after Patrick Roberts scored his parent club, opening the scoring before City's Kelechi Iheanacho levelled proceedings in the Group C clash.