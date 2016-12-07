Trending

Celtic fan arrested for throwing burger at police horse

Prior to Tuesday's 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium, a Celtic fan was arrested for throwing a hamburger at a police horse in Manchester.

A police horse was in the firing line before Celtic went head-to-head with Manchester City in the Champions League.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted the incident and confirmed the horse, named 'Lancaster', was in a stable condition.

In total, 14 arrests were made by police throughout the day in Manchester as Celtic fans travelled in their thousands from Glasgow.

The Scottish champions returned home with a point after Patrick Roberts scored his parent club, opening the scoring before City's Kelechi Iheanacho levelled proceedings in the Group C clash. 