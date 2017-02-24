Celtic fined for Manchester City crowd trouble
A €19,000 fine has been handed down to Celtic for crowd disturbances during their 1-1 draw at Manchester City.
Celtic have been fined by UEFA for crowd trouble during their Champions League clash with Manchester City in December.
UEFA has imposed a €19,000 (£16,000) fine on the Scottish champions after fans set off fireworks during the 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.
The Glasgow side have fallen foul of UEFA regulations for crowd behaviour on a number of occasions in recent years and were fined more than £10,000 in February 2016 after supporters set off fireworks in a Europa League clash with Fenerbahce.
They were also hit with a fine after a Champions League qualifier with Hapoel Be'er Sheva on August 17, when fans held up Palestinian flags before and during the encounter with the Israeli side.
