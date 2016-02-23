Celtic fined by UEFA after Fenerbahce incidents

UEFA has handed Celtic a €13,000 fine after fans set off fireworks during December's 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Tuesday's announcement also relates to the "improper conduct" of Ronny Deila's players at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Celtic picked up five yellow cards during an ill-tempered contest in Istanbul that also saw Diego dismissed for the home side.

Scottish champions Celtic were also fined by UEFA over the same two issues following their Europa League defeat to Inter at San Siro last year.