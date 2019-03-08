Celtic Park appearance a highlight, says Hastie on his Motherwell breakthrough

Rangers target Jake Hastie classes the stand-out moment of his Motherwell breakthrough as playing at Celtic Park.

The 19-year-old has won the Ladbrokes Premiership player of the month award after bursting into Stephen Robinson’s team in spectacular fashion since returning from a loan spell at Alloa in January.

The winger has netted five times in eight matches, with strikes against St Mirren and Hearts each contenders for goal of the season.

Such form has sparked major interest in Hastie’s future beyond the summer with the likes of Celtic and Hull credited with interest. And reports broke that he was poised to sign a pre-contract deal with Rangers hours before he collected his award.

Hastie vowed to focus on Saturday’s Lanarkshire derby with Hamilton when he was quizzed on his future, but he admitted his meteoric rise had hit home when he surveyed the scene of Motherwell’s recent defeat at Parkhead.

“It’s all speculation,” Hastie said. “My main focus is the game.

“I just focus on my football. I’m enjoying my football at the moment and that’s the main thing. That’s all I’m going to focus on.”

When asked how he deals with the speculation, Hastie said: “The gaffer and all the backroom staff are all brilliant with me.

“It’s been a crazy few months, especially coming back from Alloa. I thought I’d have to bide my time a wee bit. But I have come into the team, the gaffer has given me a chance and I just need to keep repaying him every time I step on the park.

“I’m absolutely loving life at the moment.

“When we went to Celtic Park, that was the one that stood out. I stood back a wee bit, especially playing in front of a big crowd like that. It made me realise I am actually playing at a big level here.”

But he added: “I’m only just starting off. I am only young still and I just need to keep working hard.”