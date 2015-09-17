Celtic parked two buses, claims De Boer

Ajax coach Frank de Boer has voiced his frustration with Celtic's negative approach in Thursday's 2-2 Europa League draw at the Amsterdam ArenA.

The Amsterdam side dominated large parts of the encounter, but only managed to salvage a draw via Lasse Schone after the guests had been reduced to 10 men following Emilio Izaguirre's dismissal with 20 more minutes on the clock.

"It’s always difficult. They parked two buses in front of us," De Boer said at a news conference.

"It was a bit of a false start for us with the early goal for Celtic. The spaces were small and tight. We had great difficulty, but we scored a great goal.

"It’s disappointing when you control the game, but then they score another goal.

"After the break things went better for us. We wanted to see more individual actions. [Anwar] El Ghazi had more pressure on Izaguirre in the second than in the first half. They had to make more fouls and we did well after the red card. We were waiting for the equaliser.

"We have dropped points for sure. You have to win your home games."