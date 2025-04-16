Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has seen his side lose 17 games so far this season

Tottenham Hotspur are set to open talks with a potential replacement for Ange Postecoglou, according to reports.

Postecoglou, ranked at no.36 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, has overseen 17 Premier League defeats for Spurs this season, with the north London side hamstrung by injuries over and over again.

However, the form of talisman Son Heung-min has been widely debated, as well as the fact that summer signing Dominic Solanke has scored just seven times in the league so far, so is the blame solely with Ange?

There have been shining lights, with Archie Gray and Djed Spence impressing for Postecoglou's men.

But with just the Europa League left to win this season, even most Spurs fans give their team a slender chance, with a crucial second leg clash with Eintracht Frankfurt to come later this week.

Archie Gray has been one of Spurs' standout performers this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the latest information from teamTALK, Brentford boss Thomas Frank is being lined up as the ideal candidate to replace Postecoglou in the Tottenham dugout.

Frank has often been linked with big jobs in the Premier League, especially given how well he has done to help keep the Bees in the top flight year after year.

The report adds that a decision could be made as soon as Friday, but Frank’s buyout clause with the Bees is in the range of £10million is proving to be a sticking point.

It could be that even winning the Europa League isn't enough to keep Postecoglou in a job, given the growing discontent between the Australian and Tottenham's supporters in recent weeks.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is being linked with a new role at Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, a bottom-half finish is likely for Tottenham this year, and we cannot see the 59-year-old keeping his job this summer – but FourFourTwo understands that Frank's pay-out will be the real sticking point, with a cheaper manager or someone out-of-work preferred by chairman Daniel Levy.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Monday as they host top-four hopefuls Nottingham Forest.