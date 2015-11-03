Celtic v Molde: Tierney still dreaming of Europa League progression

Kieran Tierney is hoping Celtic can keep hopes of Europa League progression alive with a victory against Molde in Glasgow on Thursday.

The Scottish side began their campaign with consecutive 2-2 draws against Ajax and Fenerbahce before going down 3-1 to the Norwegian side on matchday three.

Ronny Deila's side – unbeaten in five European matches at home – subsequently sit bottom of Group A, five points adrift of group leaders Molde.

Tierney admitted that defeat to Molde was tough to cope with, but, following three consecutive wins in domestic action, still harbours ambitions of making the knockout stages

"Losing in Norway was a hard one to take but we've had three games since then and we have bounced back very well," he told the club's official website.

"We are just hoping to get back at them on Thursday. This is an important one and we need to get a good result.

"The Europa League group is only at the halfway stage and we have a long way to go and we believe we can still go through.

"Molde are a good team and they know how they're going to play and they do that very well. But if we play really well then I believe we can beat them."

Deila has no new injury concerns, while Nir Bitton has signed a new contract that will keep him with the club until 2020.

Molde coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has followed up victory over Celtic in his first game back at the helm with consecutive league wins, but European qualification for next season is beyond their reach with one domestic game remaining.

They will, however, book their place in the round of 32 if they are victorious at Celtic Park and Ajax fail to beat Fenerbahce, with midfielder Daniel Berg Hestad set to retire upon the end of their Europa League campaign.

At 40 years of age he is the oldest player registered in the group stage and the club's leading appearance maker insists he is still eagerly anticipating the fixture.

"These games become more motivating and it gives you an extra boost in these battles," Berg Hestad said.

"The formation the team plays is also one that suits me perfectly. I just sit and try to control things while the others take care of the attacking side."

Solskjaer has confirmed that Berg Hestad will return to the starting line-up after being used from the bench in the 4-1 victory over Viking at the weekend.