Central role suits my game better - Ramsey

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey was pleased to have been handed a central role as his team climbed to second in the Premier League thanks to victory over Sunderland.

Ramsey and Co. overcame Sunderland 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal moved within two points of surprise leaders Leicester City on Saturday.

The Wales international set up Olivier Giroud for Arsenal's second goal and sealed the victory himself with a late strike in London.

Injuries to Santi Cazorla and Francis Coquelin have opened up places in the Arsenal midfield and Ramsey said it "felt really good" to be back in his preferred central berth.

"I feel a lot more comfortable [in midfield] and it suits my game a lot better. I can time my runs into the box and get on to the end of things," Ramsey told Sky Sports.

"On another day I could have had two or three goals but I'm happy just to score the one."

Ramsey added it was "important to get back to winning ways" after Arsenal had taken just two point from their three Premier League matches in November.

"It was nice to do it at home as well, in front of our own fans," he said. "It's really close at the moment. Teams are taking points off each other so it's going to be tight all the way through.

"It's important to keep ourselves in the race through this busy time now into the New Year and it was a good way to start out December.

"It's quite a surprise that Leicester are there but full credit to them, they've been exceptional this year, but it's important for us to focus on ourselves and we've done that."