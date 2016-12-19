Cerci set to make first Atletico appearance for two years

Alessio Cerci is set to make his first Atletico Madrid appearance for two years in the Copa del Rey tie against Guijuelo.

Head coach Diego Simeone has confirmed he plans to use the winger when Atletico host Guijuelo in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday, with a place in the last 16 effectively already secured after winning the first leg 6-0 last month.

Fernando Torres is back in training and has joined Cerci, as well as seven academy players, in the squad of 17 for the game at Vicente Calderon, in what is Atleti's last competitive match of 2016.

Cerci, 29, has not played for Atletico since December 2014 in an away game against Villarreal. Since then he has been on loan with AC Milan and Genoa, before missing the first half of this season with a knee injury.

"It is the perfect opportunity for those first-team players who have not enjoyed much playing time so far to showcase their abilities," said Simeone at his pre-match press conference.

"Nobody is in my doghouse and I always want to give opportunities to everybody.

"He [Cerci] has gone through a rough time and he will get a chance.

"I may give him some minutes so that he feels like a footballer again. Being an important player in the team will solely depend on his performances every day.

"I will tweak a few things with the team in order to seek alternatives that could help us moving forward."