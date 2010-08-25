Chamakh vows to be top Gunner

The Moroccan international was chased by Arsene Wenger for more than a year before finally joining the Gunners this summer on a free transfer from Bordeaux.

The 26-year-old is delighted with the start he has made to his Arsenal career and is determined to continue.

After scoring a couple of goals during pre-season, Chamakh forced Pepe Reina into a mistake in the opening weekend 1-1 draw with Liverpool before scoring his first competitive goal to complete the rout against Blackpool last weekend.

In an interview with skysports.com, Chamakh said that he ‘will try to give everything’ and make the most of his time in North London with Arsenal.

“I am discovering a new championship and another culture,” he said.

“For me, joining a club like Arsenal was a dream from the start, it is a dream which I am realising.

“It is a genuine pleasure for me. I have got to make sure that it works.”

Chamakh spent more than seven seasons at Bordeaux culminating in a league and cup double success in the 2008/09 season, and scored five times in the Champions League last season as the French side reached the quarter-finals.

He has made 53 appearances for Morocco, bagging 14 international goals.

