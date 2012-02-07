Chamberlain keeping his feet on the ground

The 18-year-old, nicknamed the Ox due to his physical build, has featured in all of the Gunners' last six outings.

However, the son of former England international Mark Chamberlain is refusing to get carried away with his blistering performances for the North London outfit.

"I'm one of the least experienced players in the squad so any player who gives me a comment always helps me, whether it is positive or constructive criticism," he told Arsenal's official website.

"I listen to everybody. People like Thierry [Henry] and Robin [van Persie] who score goals and are attacking players like myself, you can always learn a lot from them. That's all I do, I listen and learn.

"I have belief in myself and in my own ability. I just know that I have to keep working hard and learn off the boys, and then hopefully the rest will come. At the moment it's going quite well for me so I'm just going to keep working hard."

The former Southampton starlet moved to Emirates Stadium last summer for an initial fee of around £12 million, and calls have already been made for Fabio Capello to include him in the England squad for Euro 2012.

"It's been a tough challenge but I knew when I signed that I had to work hard and take little bits from everyone around me," he said.

"There's quality players at this club and a quality manager so you just have to learn from everyone. I've just tried to take it in my stride and keep developing my game.

"I am just focusing on Arsenal at the moment and I'm also in the England Under-21 squad. All I can do is focus on what I am involved in.

"Obviously it would be very nice [to play at the European Championships] but I just have to keep my feet on the ground and take it step by step."

By Jamie Dickenson