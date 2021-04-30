Champions Hearts sign off with comfortable win over 10-man Raith

Champions Hearts concluded their Scottish Championship campaign by cruising to a 4-0 victory away to 10-man Raith.

Gary Mackay-Steven scored twice to make it four goals in two games, while Euan Henderson and Steven Naismith were also on target for the visitors.

Hearts took an 11th-minute lead when Mackay-Steven latched onto Michael Smith’s pass to bend his shot beyond Jamie MacDonald in the Raith goal.

Andrew Halliday, who had earlier hit the crossbar from a free-kick, set up Henderson to extend the lead after 57 minutes.

Raith defender Iain Davidson was harshly sent off two minutes later and Craig Halkett’s subsequent penalty hit the crossbar.

But Hearts sealed victory when Steven Naismith and Mackay-Steven struck in the final quarter.