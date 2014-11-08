Champions League dream keeping Aguero at City

Just two days after City lost 2-1 at home to CSKA Moscow, with Fernandinho and Yaya Toure getting sent off, Aguero stayed positive, claiming he will keep extending his contract at the Etihad Stadium until they taste continental success.

Aguero signed a five-year deal in August, which will keep him at the club until June 2019.

"Not only will I stay the four years to make it eight here in total, I'll stay beyond that — until we win it [the Champions League]," the Argentine striker said.

Aguero insists City can recover from collecting just two points in their first four matches in Group E to overhaul CSKA and Roma to qualify for the round of 16.

This season is City's fourth consecutive Champions League campaign but they have only progressed from their group once - last term, where they were defeated 4-1 over two legs by Barcelona.

In 2011-12, City collected 10 points to just be edged out by Bayern Munich and Napoli, while in 2012-13, the Manchester-based club finished last in their group with just three points, but Aguero seems unfazed by the prospect of producing an even worse performance this season.

"I guess that if we don't turn it around, you would consider it to be the worst Champions League campaign the club have had," he said.

"But I have spent a lot of years in football and am aware that these things can happen, you get bad runs. And I am also aware that you work your way out of those bad runs and come out the other side positively."

Aguero added that calls for the club to sack Manuel Pellegrini are misguided.

"It's easy for everyone to suddenly decide it's the man at the helm who is to blame but I would say in situations like this, when we haven't played well as a group, we are all in it together," he said.