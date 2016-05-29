Champions League final: A bomb scare, Clarence Seedorf and Ronaldo strips off again

Real Madrid lifted the European Cup for the 11th time on Saturday as Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty earned a shoot-out win over a heartbroken Atletico Madrid following a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Here, we look back at the day leading up to a memorable Champions League final at San Siro.

CLARENCE CLAMS UP

A four-time Champions League winner, and the only man to lift the famous trophy with three different teams, Clarence Seedorf has been there, seen it, and won it.

In an exclusive interview with Omnisport on the morning of the final, Seedorf waxed lyrical over Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo.

But he was less forthcoming on other subjects – potential Euro 2016 winners: "I don't have a clue", Louis van Gaal: "I can't really comment on that", and Carlo Ancelotti's prospects at Bayern Munich: "People ask me things about the future, I don't have a crystal ball."

FEEL-GOOD FIESTA AT THE FAN FESTIVAL

At Piazza del Duomo, supporters of both clubs were out in force as early as 10am local time.

The two sets of fans mixed jovially, singing, drinking and celebrating an all-Spanish final for the second time in three seasons.

A handful of police were present, but there were no signs of trouble.

Fans of both clubs mix at Piazza del Duomo, celebrating an all-Madrid May 28, 2016

Police in very relaxed mood. No sign of any trouble whatsoever. May 28, 2016

and fans soak up the atmosphere at the fan festival May 28, 2016

BRIEF CONCERN OVER BOMB SCARE

It was not all smiles and laughter, however, as a suspect package found at a downtown Milan metro station caused a security risk.

At Cadorna, a 10-minute walk from Piazza del Duomo, metro users were evacuated and sections of the two lines running through it were suspended.

Thankfully, the bomb scare proved to be a false alarm and normal service was soon resumed, with Cadorna a frequently used stop on the journey from central Milan to San Siro.

COME BACK WHEN YOU'VE WON 11…

Barcelona have been a dominant force in this competition in recent seasons, lifting the trophy four times since 2006.

Those victories take their overall tally to five, but they are still well behind Real Madrid's mark of 11.

And, on the Champions Walk between Piazza del Duomo and Castello Sforzesco, Madrid fans were quick to remind their rivals of their success, adorning the Barca badge with stickers bearing their own crest.

fans don't think much to the five triumphs of May 28, 2016

ALICIA HITS ALL THE RIGHT KEYS

Before the action kicked off at San Siro, fans were treated to performances from both Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli.

Both serenaded the crowd during the opening ceremony, which also featured dozens of dancers strutting their stuff on the pitch.

Alicia Keys performing at the opening ceremony... May 28, 2016

The teams emerge to the famous Champions League anthem May 28, 2016

CRISTIANO HAS THE CRUCIAL SAY

And so, as in 2014, the final ended with Ronaldo taking his shirt off.

In truth, the Madrid forward was far from his best on this occasion - and possibly less than 100 per cent fit - but big moments call for big players and the Portuguese superstar stepped up to convert the crucial spot-kick.

Spare a thought for Juanfran, whose penalty struck the base of the post to hand Ronaldo the chance for glory, and the Atletico right-back looked a broken man as he passed though the post-match mixed zone head down, without a word.