Champions League final is the game of my life - Torres

Fernando Torres says victory in the Champions League final against Real Madrid would see him achieve a lifelong dream.

Atletico face their city rivals in the final for the second time in three seasons, having lost 4-1 after extra time in Lisbon two years ago.

Torres was not involved on that occasion, as he was still at Chelsea, where he tasted glory in this competition with a penalty-shootout victory against Bayern Munich in 2012.

However, now back at his boyhood club after an eight-year absence, Torres is desperate to take the final step and complete a long-standing ambition.

"It means everything, everything you dream of when you are a kid," he said at Friday's media conference ahead of the showdown at San Siro.

"I have the chance to make this dream come true. I've played for great teams, but this one is special, it's just what I wanted when I was a kid.

"I had the chance to come back to the club, they gave me the chance to fight for what I really wanted.

"I fight for a place in the team and to score goals again and to be an important player so tomorrow is the game of my life, without doubt.

"There's no doubt that this is the most important game I'll play ever. I'm very happy to play with this club, I started when I was five.

"I had the luck of winning with Chelsea and with the Spanish national team but this is something very special to me."