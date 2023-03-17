Champions League quarter-final draw 2023: Tough ties for English sides with Real Madrid and Bayern to beat
The Champions League draw also set up the possibility of an all-English semi-final
Chelsea and Manchester City have been handed the two toughest ties in the Champions League quarter-final draw.
And the UEFA draw also means there will be no repeat of the 2021 Champions League final in Istanbul this year, with the two English teams in the competition set to face each other in the semi-finals if they progress.
Chelsea will take on Real Madrid in the next round, with Manchester City needing to overcome Pep Guardiola's old side Bayern Munich.
In the other matches, Benfica will take on Inter Milan, and AC Milan will face Serie A leaders Napoli in an all-Italian tie.
That also gives the tantalising prospect of an Inter Milan vs AC Milan semi-final, with both legs played at the San Siro.
Champions League 2023 quarter-finals
Real Madrid vs Chelsea
Benfica vs Inter Milan
Manchester City vs Bayern Munich
AC Milan vs Napoli
Champions League 2023 semi-finals
Real Madrid or Chelsea vs Manchester City or Bayern Munich
Benfica or Inter Milan vs AC Milan or Napoli
