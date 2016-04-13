Champions League semi-finals not bad for a 'poor season', says Ronaldo

Hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo said he was very happy to guide Real Madrid to the Champions League semi-finals, given their "poor season".

Ronaldo's exploits saw Madrid to a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg on Tuesday as they overturned a two-goal deficit in the second leg.

The Portugal captain and Madrid have been criticised this season, despite Ronaldo scoring 46 goals in all competitions this term, 16 of those coming in 10 Champions League matches.

Madrid are also back in the La Liga title race, just four points adrift of champions Barcelona after 32 rounds.

Speaking after Madrid's comeback victory, Ronaldo told reporters: "All in all, for a poor season, it's not so bad… I'm very happy.

"This is what we have been working hard for. God helps those who work hard, and now we are one step away; everything is possible.

"And just look at Man City [who overcame Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals], which many people didn't expect.

"Football is full of surprises and anything can happen. I'm happy because we are one step away from going all the way to the final."