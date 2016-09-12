Champions League title 'not impossible' for Benfica - Vitoria

Benfica boss Rui Vitoria insists it is not impossible for his side to win the Champions League ahead of their opening game against Besiktas.

The Portuguese giants were European champions in 1961 and 1962, but have not seriously threatened to take the title since 1990, when they were beaten in the final by AC Milan.

However, Benfica have enjoyed a number of fine runs in both the Champions League and the Europa League, twice reaching the final of the latter competition in recent years.

And Vitoria believes his side, among other Portuguese outfits, can again challenge in Europe this season.

"I'm completely confident," he told a news conference. "Last year we managed a brilliant campaign, but we don't want to hold onto the past. Our goal is to go through to the last 16.

"Portuguese teams add great value to UEFA competitions. Winning the Champions League is not easy, but it's not impossible either and we need to believe."