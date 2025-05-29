Quiz! Can you name every manager to reach a Champions League final?

Only a very select few managers can say they have managed in a Champions League final.

It is an honour reserved for only a few, whilst on a select group can say they have led their side to glory as a coach across the years.

In total, 66 managers have managed a final, whatever the venue, and in FourFourTwo's latest quiz, we want you tell us who they are.

We've broken down each Champions League final since 1993 into a nice neat little box, with both the teams who competed for the trophy listed.

All we need you to do is name the two sides' managers, with some names perhaps popping up more than once.

There are 66 managers to guess and we have put eight minutes on the clock to help you along the way.

Log into Kwizly for a hint, too: we can tell you the next letter of the player you're guessing. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

