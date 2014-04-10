Championship clubs consider FFP rule changes

The meeting of the 24 clubs in English football's second tier was held in London on Wednesday and was highly productive, according to a Football League spokesman.

Points of discussion included maintaining a level playing field and introducing more up to date analyses of the clubs' finances.

"Considerable progress was achieved on potential improvements to the current regulations following a constructive debate between clubs," said the spokesman on Thursday.

"In particular, there was a focus on maintaining fair competition between clubs, in light of the substantial increase in Premier League parachute payments brought in since the introduction of FFP.

"Clubs also considered the introduction of a 'real time' approach to financial reporting instead of the current retrospective analysis of club accounts.

"The League and Championship clubs will continue developing this work in order to achieve consensus, as any changes to the current regulations will require support from 75 per cent of clubs in order to be approved."