Championship Preview: Top spot up for grabs

Eddie Howe's side slipped from top spot on Tuesday after a 2-2 draw with Derby County at Dean Court, with Middlesbrough jumping above both sides to lead the way.

However, Boro and Derby are both in FA Cup action this weekend, meaning Bournemouth can climb back to the top. And captain Tommy Elphick knows it is important that Bournemouth get a positive result.

"It will be an important point [against Derby] if we can win on Saturday - that will turn it into a good point," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"We've been a bit nervy in our last two home games. We just need to take a step back, relax and not be so rushed in possession. We've shown on many occasions we can handle the ball well and we need to get back to that a little bit.

"Every game gets bigger now. There's some twists and turns to come. Saturday is a chance to go back on top and ask questions of the rest of the sides up there."

Ipswich Town will also be keen to close the gap on the top three when they travel to Fulham. Mick McCarthy's side have dropped off the pace in recent weeks, but a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday has kept them in contention.

Things are not as promising at Fulham, though, as a mini-revival under Kit Symons has been followed by a three-game winless streak that leaves them five points above the bottom three.

Watford and Brentford are chasing fourth-placed Ipswich and both face away trips this weekend to Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic respectively.

Just outside the top six are Norwich City and Alex Neil's men can open up a gap on the teams below them when they host Wolves at Carrow Road.

The two sides are currently separated by two points, so victory for the hosts could see them strengthen their chances of a play-off berth.

Beleaguered Blackpool continue to search for a way out of a disastrous season when they host Nottingham Forest, with Lee Clark's side still reeling after Middlesbrough snatched a late winner at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, battle lines will be drawn at Elland Road for what has the potential to be a fiery clash between Leeds United and Millwall, while Sheffield Wednesday entertain strugglers Brighton and Hove Albion.