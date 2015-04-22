Trending

Championship: Reading 0 Birmingham 1

FA Cup semi-finalists Reading returned to Championship action with defeat on Wednesday as Clayton Donaldson claimed the points for Birmingham City in a 1-0 win.

Steve Clarke's side fell at the penultimate hurdle of the competition at the weekend when a howler from Adam Federici ensured Alexis Sanchez sent Arsenal through in extra-time.

Clarke kept faith with the Australian goalkeeper for Wednesday's clash at Madejski Stadium and Federici was on course for a clean sheet.

However, Donaldson scored his 15th league goal of the campaign seven minutes from time. 

The former Brentford man - described by manager Gary Rowett as "almost undroppable" in the build-up - headed home Stephen Gleeson's cross to move Birmingham into 13th.

Reading remain 19th and safe from relegation despite a winless league run that now stretches back seven games.