Championship Review: Derby fail in summit bid, Jokanovic watches Fulham triumph

Derby County were held to a 2-2 draw at Leeds United as Paul Clement's side missed the chance to go top of the Championship on Tuesday.

The hosts fought back from a goal behind to lead at Elland Road, with Sol Bamba and Chris Wood eclipsing Jeff Hendrick's early opener

But Tom Ince climbed off the bench to net a 78th-minute leveller for Derby, who sit a point behind leaders Middlesbrough.

Fulham's new boss Slavisa Jokanovic watched on from the stands as his side beat struggling Rotherham United 4-1.

Cauley Woodrow was handed his first league start of the season and scored twice in the first half, sandwiching Farrend Rawson's scrappy leveller.

Woodrow turned provider for Alex Kacaniklic after the interval and Ross McCormack's 15th goal of the season settled matters.

Elsewhere, Brighton and Hove Albion's winless run was stretched to five matches in a 1-0 home loss to Ipswich Town, and Cardiff City were held 1-1 at home by Nottingham Forest.