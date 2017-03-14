Championship Review: Fulham pegged back while Wolves grab late winner

Fulham missed out on the chance to move into the Championship play-off positions after a stoppage time strike from substitute Lucas Joao earned Blackburn Rovers a 2-2 draw.

The Cottagers are seventh in the table, one point behind Sheffield Wednesday, while the result has lifted Blackburn one point clear of the relegation zone.

Fellow strugglers Wolves gave their hopes of beating the drop a boost by scoring two late goals in a 2-1 win over Brentford, while in League One AFC Wimbledon ran out 2-0 winners against MK Dons as the two sides met at Kingsmeadow for the first time.

LATE STRIKE EXTENDS ROVERS' UNBEATEN RUN

Joao struck deep in second-half injury time to earn Blackburn Rovers a point at Fulham and extend their unbeaten run to six Championship games.

The Lancastrians have been revived since the arrival of Tony Mowbray as manager and they showed the sort of fighting spirit that could keep them in the division in a tough game at Craven Cottage.

Sone Aluko gave Fulham the lead on the cusp of half-time, sweeping home Stefan Johansen's low cross, but the visitors drew level when Tomas Kalas brought down Marvin Emnes and Craig Conway buried the ensuing penalty.

Fulham looked like they were on their way up the table when substitute Gohi Cyriac restored their lead from close range, but Mowbray's men fought to the end and were rewarded when Joao turned in Derrick Williams' cross.

LATE COSTA STRIKE CLINCHES COMEBACK WIN FOR WOLVES

Wolves pulled off a dramatic late turnaround at Griffin Park, where Helder Costa's volley clinched a 2-1 win for the visitors.

Maxime Colin's neat finish put Brentford ahead after 31 minutes, and that is how it stayed until the 86th minute when Paul Lambert's side were rewarded for a hard-working performance.

Conor Coady's cross found Matt Doherty at the far post and he smashed in the equaliser, before substitute Ivan Cavaleiro crossed for Costa to wrap up a memorable win.