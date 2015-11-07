Championship Review: Hull, Brighton inch clear of Burnley at the summit

Hull City and Brighton and Hove Albion edged ahead of Burnley at the top of the Championship table thanks to home wins over Middlesbrough and Milton Keynes Dons respectively on Saturday.

Mohamed Diame's second goal in three matches put City ahead on the stroke of half-time at the KC Stadium and Sam Clucas diverted David Meyler's 67th-minute cross into the net to give Steve Bruce's men breathing space.

A 3-0 win was secured seven minutes from time when Tom Huddlestone clattered home a powerful long-range strike.

The goals arrived early on at the Amex Stadium, Solly March drilling in from 20 yards and Jamie Murphy capping a team move to make it 2-0 to Brighton after 19 minutes.

Nicky Maynard reduced the arrears four minutes later but MK Dons could not get back on terms, much to the disappointment of Burnley, who drop down to third, having previously been in a three-way tie at the summit.

Sean Dyche's team were held to a 0-0 draw at Wolves – a scoreline replicated in the matches between managerless Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End at Loftus Road and second-bottom Bolton Wanderers at home to fellow strugglers Bristol City.

By contrast, Rotherham United and Ipswich Town shared seven goals at the New York Stadium, although five of those went against the bottom-of-the-table home side as Daryl Murphy registered a hat-trick.

Brett Pitman and Jonathan Douglas had Ipswich 2-0 up by the midway point of the first half and Murphy netted either side of half-time to pile the misery on Rotherham manager Neil Redfern.

Manchester City loanee Brandon Barker and Matt Derbyshire scored two in four minutes to give Rotherham a glimmer of hope before Murphy sealed a 5-2 scoreline and possession of the matchball.

It was a far more enjoyable day for former Rotherham boss Steve Evans, whose Leeds United claimed West Yorkshire bragging rights with a 3-0 win at Huddersfield.

Goals in first-half stoppage time from Mirco Antenucci and Chris Wood put Leeds in control and Alex Mowatt fired a stunning third.

Birmingham City remain in the final play-off place thanks to a dominant 5-2 triumph at Fulham.

Stephen Gleeson and Jon-Miquel Toral contributed to a 3-0 half-time scoreline either side of a Paul Caddis penalty.

Fulham substitute Alex Kacaniklic netted in the 66th minute after full-back James Husband was sent off but Ross McCormack's injury time strike came in between further Birmingham goals by Clayton Donaldson and Viv Solomon-Otabor.

Cardiff City beat fellow play-off aspirants Reading 2-0 at home, Charlton Athletic moved up to third-bottom by beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 and Blackburn Rovers shared a 1-1 draw with Brentford.