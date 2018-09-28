Championship Review: Leeds & Wednesday share spoils, Villa's malaise continues

Adam Reach and Mateusz Klich scored stunning goals as Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United shared an entertaining 1-1 draw at Hillsborough on Friday.

Beaten 2-1 by Birmingham City last week, Marcelo Bielsa's men fell behind in spectacular fashion when winger Reach lashed an audacious first-time effort that dipped over goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell before the break.

The Whites responded in kind through Klich's delightful curling equaliser nine minutes after the restart and they seemed destined to find a winner in a one-sided end to the encounter.

Wednesday, though, clung on amid persistent pressure in the Yorkshire derby, forcing table-topping Leeds to settle for a point.

Friday's other match delivered the same scoreline as Bristol City and Aston Villa split the points at Ashton Gate in a result that will do little to quieten Steve Bruce's critics.

The pressure would have been more intense had Birkir Bjarnason not cancelled out Josh Brownhill's 16th-minute opener, but a fifth draw in 10 matches represents a dissatisfying return for a club that has invested heavily in recent seasons.

Bjarnason's equaliser, a close-range header, came in first-half stoppage time and denied the Robins a first win in three fixtures.