Championship Review: Sheffield United go top

Billy Sharp scored twice as Sheffield United moved back to the top of the Championship with a 3-1 victory at Burton Albion on Friday.

Sharp netted the opener from the spot in the 10th minute after being brought down by Kyle McFadzean, before Matt Palmer equalised for the hosts with a 25-yard strike.

The Blades captain converted a Mark Duffy delivery to restore the lead three minutes later, and Leon Clarke wrapped up the win with a second-half header, having earlier hit the post.

The result moves Chris Wilder's men a point clear of Wolves at the summit, with the deposed leaders set to travel to Reading on Saturday, although their joy was tempered by an injury - thought to be a broken leg - that saw Paul Coutts taken to hospital.

The Blades are victorious in Friday night's encounter at the Pirelli Stadium November 17, 2017

Burton, meanwhile, have now lost five consecutive home matches and sit one point clear of the relegation zone.

Bolton Wanderers, meanwhile, missed an opportunity to climb out of the drop zone after being held to a goalless draw by Preston North End at Deepdale.