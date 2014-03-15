Championship Wrap: Top two teams march on

It was not all plain sailing for leaders Leicester, who were behind until the hour-mark against Blackpool after David Goodwillie scored his first goal for the Lancashire club four minutes before half-time.

Nigel Pearson's side, though, hit back as French winger Riyad Mahrez equalised with a fine strike from 20 yards out and then Wes Morgan and evergreen former Blackpool striker Kevin Phillips struck in the last 10 minutes to secure a fourth consecutive victory.

Leicester are now unbeaten in their last 16 Championship games and remain seven points clear of second-placed Burnley, with both sides seemingly on course for a return to the top flight.

Burnley also had to come from behind as they beat beleaguered Leeds United 2-1 to maintain their unbeaten home record in the league and make it 14 league games without defeat.

The prolific Ross McCormack put Leeds in front after 27 minutes, but Jason Pearce's own-goal ensured Sean Dyche's side were level at half-time. Scott Arfield consigned Leeds to a third defeat in a row with a strike into the far corner of the net to pile more pressure on Brian McDermott.

Third-placed Derby County have now failed to score in their last four matches, but secured a hard-earned point from a goalless draw with play-off hopefuls Reading.

On-loan midfielder Ravel Morrison scored twice as QPR moved level on points with Derby by beating relegation-threatened Yeovil Town 3-0 at Loftus Road.

James McClean scored twice as FA Cup semi-finalists Wigan Athletic moved up into fifth place by securing an fifth consecutive win in all competitions, with Ipswich Town sent crashing to a 3-1 defeat at Portman Road.

Uwe Rosler's side move above Nottingham Forest, who were held to a goalless draw by Doncaster Rovers at the City Ground and have now failed to win in seven games, while Brighton and Hove Albion are just a point behind Billy Davies' charges after Will Buckley scored both goals in a 2-0 win at Bolton Wanderers.

At the other end of the table, London rivals Charlton Athletic and Millwall were unable to secure a much-needed win at The Valley as they played out a goalless draw.

The point for Charlton, which was Jose Riga's second in as many games since he replaced Chris Powell as manager, was enough to move them off the bottom on goal difference ahead of Yeovil and Barnsley.

Barnsley prop up the table after being beaten 3-0 at Watford, while Blackburn Rovers striker Jordan Rhodes scored a hat-trick to consign his former club Huddersfield Town to a 4-2 home defeat.

In the other games to be played on Saturday, Sheffield Wednesday beat Birmingham City 4-1 and there were no goals in Middlesbrough's clash at Bournemouth.