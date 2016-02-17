Chance for Europa League hat-trick excites Emery

Unai Emery has dismissed any chances of Sevilla taking a lacklustre approach in defending their Europa League crown, having dropped into the competition on the back of a disappointing Champions League elimination.

Sevilla have won the last two instalments of Europe's secondary club competition, their four Europa League titles is a competition-record haul.

A third-place finish in Champions League Group D behind Juventus and Manchester City gives Emery the chance to secure an unprecedented hat-trick of Europa League successes, starting with a last-32 clash against Molde, who reached the knockout rounds by topping their group ahead of Fenerbahce, Ajax and Celtic.

"There is excitement about the Europa League," said Emery. "If we are not excited we have a defect because it is a competition that has made us very happy, grow together and experience some unforgettable moments.

"If anything has made us better it is the Europa League, it is great cup.

"Teams like Molde you have to respect. In the group stages the beat Fenerbahce, Celtic and drew with Ajax so you have to respect them. They have good players.

"To win we will have to be at our best."