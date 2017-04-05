Chapecoense 2 Atletico Nacional 1: Emotional win for tragedy-hit hosts

Chapecoense recorded an emotional 2-1 win over Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

Substitute Luiz Otavio scored the winner at Arena Conda to see the tragedy-hit Brazilian side to their victory.

Reinaldo had earlier put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot, before Macnelly Torres levelled for the 2016 Copa Libertadores champions.

ACABOU!! VITÓRIA DA CHAAAAAAAPEEEE!!O Verdão sai na frente na Recopa 2017!Chapecoense 2x1 Atlético NacionalFlechamos! April 5, 2017

Chapecoense were crowned Copa Sudamericana winners at Atletico's request, after a plane carrying their players and staff to the first leg of the final against the Colombian side in Medellin crashed, killing 71 people.

The three surviving players – Alan Ruschel, Jakson Follmann and Neto – were presented to the crowd before the clash in emotional scenes.

The hosts took the lead in the 24th minute, Reinaldo converting from the penalty spot after a handball in the area.

Torres levelled for the Colombian outfit just before the hour-mark, turning and firing a 25-yard effort into the top corner, with Artur Moraes unable to keep it out despite getting a hand on the strike.

But Chapecoense would find a winner through Otavio, who headed in a Reinaldo corner in the 74th minute.

The second leg will be played in Medellin on May 10.