Chapecoense will rebuild with the world's support, says vice-president

Chapecoense vice-president Gelson Dalla Costa says the club will rebuild thanks to support from the whole world.

Players and officials from the Brazilian team were among the 71 people to lose their lives when a plane carrying them to Colombia for their Copa Sudamericana final first leg with Atletico Nacional crashed over Cerro Gordo, La Union.

Dalla Costa rued the tragedy which came at a point where Chapecoense were set to play the biggest match in their history, but spoke of his gratitude for the support they have received.

"We had very important values," he told Omnisport.

"Chapecoense was at the top of its trajectory after 43 years of history and unfortunately we lost [that]. But with tranquility and support from the whole world, we will rebuild Chapecoense.

"The solidarity that everyone showing for Chapecoense football association is very important for us to rebuild.

"From the next week we will organise ourselves. With members of the board and people of the community, with very good people, we are going to look for clubs. We have the solidarity of the main clubs of Brazil offering us players.

"We are going to look for them as soon as possible to be able to form a football team."

Dalla Costa revealed Chapecoense have also received offers from European sides.

He added: "All of the clubs of the Serie A in Brazil offered us players.

"We have some teams from Argentina that are also wanting to talk and help.

"There are teams from Portugal that have also offered their help and also teams from Spain.

"In this moment of a big pain, clubs are standing in solidarity to help us."