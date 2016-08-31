Chelsea agree terms for David Luiz return

David Luiz looks set to re-join Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain after the two clubs agreed terms.

The Brazil defender left Stamford Bridge to join the French champions in June 2014 in a transfer believed to have been worth £50million, but the 29-year-old is nearing a shock return.

Having helped Chelsea win the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup during his first spell with the club from 2011 to 2014, David Luiz made the switch to PSG, where he won two domestic trebles.

"Chelsea Football Club and Paris Saint-Germain have agreed terms for the transfer of David Luiz back to London," a Chelsea statement read.

"The move is now subject to him agreeing personal terms and passing a medical."

David Luiz signed for Chelsea from Benfica for the first time on the final day of the mid-season transfer window in 2010-11, going on to make 142 appearances during two and a half seasons at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old represented Brazil at the Copa America Centenario in June but was left out of new coach Tite's first squad for the forthcoming World Cup 2018 qualifiers against Ecuador and Colombia.

Chelsea were keen to bolster their options at centre-back, with Kurt Zouma's ongoing recovery from injury leaving John Terry and Gary Cahill as Antonio Conte's only fit, experienced options.

News of the agreement with David Luiz follows the signing of Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina on a five-year deal.